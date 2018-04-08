Possible Pictures of Playground Vandalism

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Playground-Damage 01-02 0101 AP-MO--Playground-Damage,0079 Damage to playground likely caught on tape NORTHWOODS, Mo. (AP) -- Vandals caused 18-thousand dollars worth of damage to a north St. Louis County playground. The question is: Did they smile for the camera? Police were called to the playground in Northwoods yesterday afternoon, where someone set fire to foam padding. Authorities say there are at least four surveillance cameras at the park where the vandalism occurred. Police are pretty certain they'll get a good look at the suspect or suspects. (KSDK-TV, Dave Keiser) (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-01-02-07 0900EST