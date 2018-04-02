Possible State Money for Heating Bills

AP-MO--Heating Bills State officials propose money aid for winter heating bills JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- State officials are proposing to spend more money to help low-income Missourians pay their winter heating bills. Governor Blunt teamed up today with legislative leaders to announce their support for a six (m) million spending proposal for the state's Utilicare program. The proposal would have to be approved as supplement to the state's budget during the 2006 legislative session. The state already receives tens of (m) millions of dollars from the federal government to spend on home heating aid. (Copyright 2005 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-12-21-05 1728EST