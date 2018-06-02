Post-Dispatch Cuts 23 Jobs

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Nearly two dozen employees at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch are out of work after another round of job cuts at the newspaper.

The Post-Dispatch reported Friday that 23 staffers from the newsroom, advertising and production have been laid off, continuing downsizing that has been ongoing in recent years as the newspaper industry contends with declining print advertising revenue.

The Post-Dispatch is the largest of the 48 daily newspapers operated by Davenport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises. The chain has joint interest in four other dailies and also operates digital products and nearly 300 specialty publications.

Lee emerged from a pre-packaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy process earlier this year. The process allowed Lee to complete the restructuring of about $1 billion in debt.