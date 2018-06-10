Post Office Attempting Closure

KANSAS CITY - The US Postal Service plans to close its mailroom in the Jackson County Courthouse if it can successfully plead its case to Congressmen, judges and angry county officials. The Postal Service is planning to reroute mail from the 40 year old mailroom in downtown Kansas City to one in the federal building two blocks away. County officials say the move could delay the more than 5,000 pieces of mail that it handles by at least a day, and will cost local tax dollars to add staff at the federal building. Postal officials say they have pushed back the closing to October to allow more time to discuss the plan with local officials. Postal Service spokesman Richard Watkins says the current situation is inefficient and admits that federal officials did a poor job of explaining the plan. US Representative Emanuel Cleaver and Senators Kit Bond and Jim Talent are both alarmed by the plan. Cleaver calls it an example of why "the public has disdain for the federal government."