Post-WWII Plane Pilot Dies in West Virginia Air Show Crash

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) -- The pilot of a post-World War II plane has died after the plane crashed and burst into flames at a West Virginia air show, the second deadly air show crash in 24 hours.

No spectators were reported injured in the crash Saturday. It came a day after a stunt pilot crashed at a Nevada air show Friday, killing nine.

West Virginia air show officials posted a notice on their website encouraging those who witnessed the deadly crash to seek support if they felt traumatized.

The West Virginia Air National Guard said the pilot was a civilian, although they hadn't released his name Saturday evening. The fixed-wing, single-engine plane is registered to John Mangan of Concord, N.C.

A message left at Mangan's North Carolina home was not immediately returned Saturday.