Potential Tiger Town Sponsor In Trouble With The Law

COLUMBIA - Tiger Town will be a topic of discussion Monday night at the Columbia City Council meeting, but the organizer is facing legal problems of his own.

Columbia resident Andrew Ouart is facing a DWI charge, and is scheduled to go to court on Sept. 25th. Ward 3 Councilman Gary Kespohl said those legal troubles could put a halt on the approval of Tiger Town. "He probably wouldn't be able to get a liquor license with a DWI. I would assume that the state wouldn't give him a liquor license, so I think the whole process with him is probably gone."

According to Missouri's Department of Public Safety, applicants are required to notify Public Safety about alcohol related convictions. Mike O'Connell, director of Communications, said the DWI itself cannot prevent Oaurt from getting a liquor license on the state level. He might, however, have trouble getting the state supervisor to affirm Oaurt is in "good moral character."

Ouart said he would invest about $50,000 on each tailgate, and would charge about $15 for admission. He predicted Tiger Town would attract about 30,000 people each home game weekend.

Kesphol said that regardless of a liquor license, he's still not sold on Oaurt's version of Tiger Town. "I had a problem with him wanting to block of the streets and use his own vendors and collect the money for himself. Tiger Town was suppose to be about using the downtown vendors."

The Columbia City Council will discuss Tiger Town Monday night at 7 p.m.

[Editor's note: Ouart pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, a Class B misdemeanor, on March 1, 2013. He was sentenced to two years unsupervised probation on the charge.]