Potentially 1,000 People Evacuated After Levee Bursts

POPLAR BLUFF - The "imminent catastrophic failure" of a levee along the Black River has prompted Poplar Bluff Police to issue a mandatory evacuation order for residents in parts of the southeast Missouri town.

Police reached by phone said they had determined at 7:30 Monday morning that the levee along Butler County Road 607 was compromised, and that areas south of the river near had already begun to flood. An update on the department's Twitter account said police estimate about 1,000 people are being evacuated, though it doesn't know exactly how many people are affected.

Torrential downpours have raised river levels in the region, with Poplar Bluff seeing more than 5 inches of rain over the weekend and receiving more heavy rain Monday as a round of storms rolled through in the morning.

The Red Cross has established a shelter at the Black River Coliseum, and police are asking people to stay away from the evacuation area south of the Black River and east of Ditch Road.

KOMU 8 News has a reporter on the way.

(Photo above via Twitter, from former KOMU 8 reporter @tylerprofilet)