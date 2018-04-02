Potosi woman dies in ATV accident

The Associated Press

POTOSI (AP) - A 53-year-old woman is dead from injuries sustained in an all-terrain vehicle accident in eastern Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Donna Dammrich of Berryman, Missouri, died Saturday on a rural road in Washington County.

Dammrich was driving a 2013 Honda Rancher ATV when it left the roadway and struck a tree. She was thrown from the ATV and landed in a ravine.

Dammrich was pronounced dead at the scene.