Potter Pandemonium

It is getting crazier by the minute at Barnes and Noble in Columbia as the countdown begins to the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Local Harry Potter fans have gathered here tonight, and many have decided to dress up in honor of the event, which will be the last Harry Potter release party ever.



Excited children around the world have raised Harry Potter and his crew to a new level of fame. So what has the series done for its loyal fans?



"It pulls the kids in to get into books. Each time a new title of Harry Potter is released we see a new interest," said Hollis Stolz of the Daniel Boone Regional Library.



From computer games to empty shelves where copies of Harry Potter once stood, the kids have become curious.



"I skipped recess and read all the time. I read all the books in like two months," said Harry Potter fan, Mohamed El-Walid.



"Takes your imagination wherever you want to go," said Stolz.



Kids are eager to use their strengthened imaginations to guess what the ending might be.



"Maybe Harry will risk his life to like kill Voldemort and then maybe Voldemort will take him with him," speculated Young-Hoo Ko, another avid fan.



Mohamed has even thought up a defense from his friends' Potter gossip.



"Probably stay away from them until I get the book and finish reading it," he said.



But at the end of the day it doesn't really matter how this book ends because Harry has already succeeded.



"Harry Potter is going to draw interest into reading and books and you see them once they've read all the Harry Potters, they want to read more," said Stolz.



"Maybe the best thing was that maybe he would not give up and keep trying, and he was nice and knew what friends to have and stuff," said Mohamed.



Even though this is a late night for many of these children, most likely, all they're going to have to do tomorrow is get started on their new book.