POW Day Honors Local Veterans

George Anglen, Army Air Corps veteran:

"I was shot down Oct. 7, 1943." "When you are in a situation like that, you do your duty and, even though you're scared, you have to move forward." "They were arguing if they were going to shoot us right there or take us into the woods." "I was the only one that didn't get shot."

Bill McGeehan, Air Force veteran:

"We were shot down in '43. Twenty-one months." "I don't think even my family has a full understanding of what we went through." "We walked over 24 hours."

Richard Burgess, Marine Corps veteran:

"I was shot down on Hill 400, Sept. 25, 1966." "I was a POW for 19 months." "I took an oath to serve during times of peace and war, and I did that."

The Department of Veterans Affairs also will hold its traditional Veterans Day ceremony in November.