Power Back On for Most

According to the city of Columbia, firefighters responded to more than 40 calls for service starting at 11:30 Sunday night.

The calls included:

30 calls for lines down

7 transformer fires

6 natural cover fires from power lines arching and causing small fires. The city says all fires were minor.

1 fire alarm

No injuries were reported from the wind storm. Columbia's Water and Light department says half of the city was without power.

"It definitely puts us out there doing the stuff that we do, in terms of getting people back on, this is our job, our folks are ready to do it and that's what they've done," said Columbia Water and Light director Dan Dasho.

Late this afternoon power was restored to almost of the the 7,500 people who lost it. Twelve homes have structural damage that need work from an electrician, before Columbia Water and Light can restore power. Most of the outages were in the West Boulevard and Rollins Street locations.

Cooling centers in Columbia:

ARC, 1707 W. Ash St., Red Bus Line

Armory Sports and Community Center, 701 E. Ash, Blue Bus Line

Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway, Red Bus Line

Columbia Mall, 2300 Bernadette Dr., Green and Blue Bus Lines

Columbia/Boone County Health Dept., 1005 W. Worley, Green Bus Line

Columbia Parks and Recreation Office, 601 Business Loop 70, Blue Bus Line

Oakland Senior Center, 1301 Vandiver Dr. Ste. Q, Orange Bus Line

Paquin Towers, 1201 Paquin Street, Red Bus Line

According to Boone Electric, outages were found from Sturgeon down to Ashland. Several thousand customers were out at the peak. But power was restored to customers by the end of Monday evening.

If your power is out, you can call 875-2555 to have Water and Light come to your house.