Power is restored in Fulton

FULTON - Residents of Fulton got their power back at 6:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Fulton officials confirmed the power was out for most residents in Fulton Friday morning.

KOMU 8 News received multiple messages and phone calls from Fulton residents who said their power was out, including an employee at the Dollar General who said the entire store and warehouse were without power.

A Fulton Fire official said that the entire city lost power about 3:15 a.m. Around 5:45 a.m., authorities said most of the northern part of the city had received power, but the southern part of the city was still in the dark.

Authorities confirmed that the city of Fulton was working to restore power for the entire city.