Power Lines Could Affect National Wildlife Refuge

MOUND CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A proposed route for a new transmission line from Missouri into Nebraska could encroach on an area used by wildlife at a national refuge in northwest Missouri.

The Midwest Transmission Project is a partnership between Kansas City Power & Light and Omaha Public Power District to build a new 140-mile to 170-mile electrical transmission line.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports one of the potential routes would run two miles north of Squaw Creek National Wildlife Refuge.

Officials at Squaw Creek say swans at the refuge can be negatively affected by power lines that already exist in the area. This winter, three trumpeter swans were found that had been killed by power lines on the boundaries of the refuge.

MTP officials say the organization wants to avoid impacting wildlife.