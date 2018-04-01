Power outage affecting terminal at St. Louis airport

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A terminal at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport is operating on backup power after problems with a transformer.

Lambert spokesman Jeff Lea says a transformer that feeds power to the airport's Terminal 1 "blew" Sunday. He says the terminal is operating with limited power, which is impacting departing flights and ticket processing.

Terminal 1 houses American, Delta, United, and Alaska airlines among other smaller carriers.

Lea says it's unclear what caused the transformer problems, but Ameren Missouri is assessing and crews are working to restore full power. There had been storms in the area, but it's unclear if the problem was weather-related. Lea says he expects the power to be restored later Sunday.

Ameren Missouri spokeswoman Lori Light says the outage also affects about 370 other customers in the area.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: As of 5:18 p.m. Sunday, full power has been restored. Lea says 10 flights were canceled and several others were delayed while the terminal operated on backup power.]