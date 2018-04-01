Power Outage Affects More Than 1,000 Residents in Columbia

COLUMBIA - More than a thousand people in central Columbia were without power Saturday afternoon.

According to Columbia Water and Light, the outage affected much of the area west of Providence Road, between West Broadway and Stadium Boulevard. Some areas south of Stadium near Providence Road were also included in the outage. It started around 3 p.m. and was repaired by 5 p.m.

Crews were still working to restore power to about 100 people in and area north of Business Loop and West of Paris Road around 5:30 p.m.

Columbia Water and Light asks residents to report water or electric service problems using a phone line. The number to call is 573-875-2555. An automated system will identify where you are reporting a problem.