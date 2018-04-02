Power outage affects people in Linn County

COLUMBIA - Possibly thousands of residents in Linn County are without power, as of Monday evening. The Brookfield Police Department said the outage started around 7:40 p.m. and it has no estimated time yet for when power will be restored.

A viewer called KOMU 8 News and said he saw a car hit a utility pole on Highway 36, which he believed knocked out the power. The Brookfield Police Department had not yet received a report of that crash around 8 p.m.