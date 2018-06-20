Power Outage Resumes in Columbia Subdivision

COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light say they finally restored electricity to the southwest side of town -- however KOMU recieved a couple of phone calls from a residents saying they were without power.

Around 1 p.m. Sunday, residents in the Thornbrook subdivision were without power. KOMU talked with those working in the area and they were unsure what caused the outage. One official said she thought the loss of power was due to moisture on the lines.

Crews started working on the problem around 3 p.m. Subdat afternoon. They reported all houses in the area had electricity a little after 7 p.m.