Power Outages in New Franklin, other areas of Mid-MO

According to Ameren UE's website, 708 customers are without power in the New Franklin area. Also experiencing outages are customers in Rocheport, Mexico, and in the 65101 zip code, southeast of Jefferson City.



Heavy winds in the area caused wires to touch. The wires shorted and caused the loss of electricity.



Ameren UE says the majority of the power in New Franklin has been restored and hopes to have everyone with power by the afternoon.

