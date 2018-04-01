Power Outages Still Affect over 128,000 Customers
SPRINGFIELD (AP) - More than 128,000 homes and businesses remain without power three days after a weekend winter storm. The State Emergency Management Agency released its latest tally Wednesday. Southwest Missouri remains hardest hit, especially in rural areas. Officials say power is still out to 65,000 customers of rural electric co-ops. Another 23,000 customers in 4,000 Ameren customers without power. The National Weather Service forecast highs reaching into the 30's both Wednesday and Thursday. The weather service is also saying light snow is possible in the state by Sunday.
