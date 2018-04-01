Powerball Hits $600 Million

COLUMBIA -The powerball jack pot hit $600 million Friday, and is expected to get even bigger before Saturday's drawing.

Local Columbia gas stations and stores report seeing an increase in the number of customers buying powerball tickets.

One gas station reported customers purchasing stacks of tickets.

The largest lottery of all time was $656 million in a Mega Millions jackpot.

The powerball drawing is not until Saturday night, and experts said the prize may beat that Mega Millions record.

Hopeful winners have until 10:59 ET Saturday to purchase a ticket and a chance to win millions.