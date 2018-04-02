Powerball jackpot reaches $900 million

By: The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot has increased to $900 million just hours before the drawing.

The drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. EST Saturday.

Lottery officials said a winner would have the option of being paid $900 million through annual payments over 29 years or opting for a $558 million lump-sum cash payout.

Sales for the lottery game have skyrocketed since Wednesday, when no one won an estimated $500 million jackpot. Officials said if no one wins on Saturday, the next jackpot will be $1.3 billion.