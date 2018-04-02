Powerball Ticket Bought in Mo. Worth $71.5 million

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Someone is holding a very valuable lottery ticket purchased in Missouri.

The Missouri Lottery said Thursday that one Powerball ticket sold in Missouri matched all six numbers drawn Christmas night to win the $71.5 million jackpot. The winning numbers are 23, 28, 38, 39, 56 and the Powerball number is 32. Lottery officials did not say specifically where the ticket was purchased.

The winner can either collect the full jackpot in 30 annuity payments, or take the one-lump payment of $39.8 million before taxes. The winner has 180 days to claim the prize - or until June 23, 2014. He or she is encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and put it in a safe place before taking it to the Missouri Lottery headquarters in Jefferson City.