PRACTICE!!!! Clean Up After Storm

The storm knocked out five of the cities main electrical feeders and left 75 to 100 homes in the dark. Mandy Rooney saw the dangers of the wind firsthand.

"I was standing right in here by the kitchen where the tree ended up falling, I heard this loud crash and I ran upstairs to the children and the little boy who was staying the night said 'I felt the house shake'."

It was about 11pm when a tree fell smashing into the Rooney's house and totaling their car, but the danger didn't stop there.

"We don't even know at this point, whether the wires that are down in our front yard are even live or not, we don't know," Rooney explained.

McBaine Avenue is getting a lot of attention with many neighbors who are curious to see the aftermath of 60mph wind gusts. The Rooneys are curious to see who will foot the bill.

"We've called this morning and they said because it's a tree, trees are kinda fishy, so they don't know, we hope the neighbor next door, since it was a rotten out tree, at the base of the trunk, their insurance there will cover it,"says Rooney.

The fallen trees are the main cause of all of the trouble, which makes it very hard for the water and light department. Spokesperson Dan Dasho said the outages were spotty. The department had seven crews working overnight.

"It definitely puts us out there doing the stuff that we do, in terms of getting people back on, this is our job, our folks are ready to do it and that's what they've done," said Dasho.

He says the whirlwind of destruction kept the department busier than its been in 10 years. Power is still out in many parts of Mid-Missouri.