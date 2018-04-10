Prank call causes Budget Inn employees to break windows

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department said Budget Inn-Midway employees were convinced to break out windows after receiving a prank call.

The Boone County Fire Protection District was called to Budget Inn for a fire alarm and possible explosion.

Employees told firefighters that someone called and told them there was a gas leak; then the caller instructed employees to break the inn's windows.

Firefighters investigated and said there was no gas leak, fire, or any injuries.

A sergeant said employees broke out two ground floor windows.

The sheriff's department is now investigating the incident and has no suspects.