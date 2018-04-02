Prayer vigil held for two Jefferson City missing teens
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City High School students, parents and friends came together for a prayer vigil Thursday night for Zachary Johnson and Lilly Gore at the Boys and Girls Club in Jefferson City.
The two were last seen by their parents Monday between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., according to Captain Doug Shoemaker of the Jefferson City Police Department. Their parents reported them missing Tuesday morning to police.
Johnson, 17, is on the football team and plays tight end. Gore, 15, was in the marching band. The two were reported missing Tuesday. Friends said Johnson and Gore are dating.
Jefferson City High School student body President Katelyn Sluder said Gore's family and friends found out she was missing when she didn't show up for work.
"She worked at West Main [Pizza]," Sluder said. "She didn't show up to work and that's when they got worried."
Josh Vilchez is a friend of Zachary.
"Zach was with Isaiah (a friend of Johnson) and I Monday night before we took him home for dinner," Vilchez said. "When we found out he was for sure gone with his girlfriend Lilly. He seemed fine. He seemed more than fine. We didn't end on a bad note. We were recording at Isaiah's house and I don't know why out of nowhere he would just leave."
Dylann Green is also a friend of Johnson.
Green said, "I don't know what they're going through really. But whatever, they can get through it. Everyone's missing you."
Sluder said Johnson and Gore have been dating for about eight months.
"So I know they know each other well and she always seemed super happy when she was talking about him," Sluder said. "But she was always in like AP classes, a good student, involved. Lilly was all around a good student."
Sluder said right now everyone is worried and hoping for the best.
"They're both well-rounded," Sluder said. "So it seems scary and weird that they disappeared. Especially that it happened at our school, so it's just scary that it happened here."
Cole Gresham said Johnson is a great person to be around.
"There's no one else that makes you smile when your down in the dumps," Gresham said.
Isaiah Briggs said Johnson is like a brother to him.
"He's been my best friend since we were six or seven years old," Briggs said. "We went to elementary school together. I've done everything with him. And he's a major part of my life. I don't know what to do without him. He's like my brother."
Briggs said when he found out that Johnson was missing, "at that moment, I sat down and couldn't function."
Briggs said he just wants his friend to come home.
"If I could say something to him, I'd just want him to know that all of these people here they care for him," Briggs said. "At times, he doesn't see past tomorrow and see he has a bright future. And all of us just want them home here with us."
Max Hanrahan has been friends with Johnson since the sixth grade.
"Every time me and Zach would hang out it was just a blast," Hanrahan said. "He was a fun person to be around. He was fun and exciting. Tough at times, but you know, who isn't."
Hanrahan said Johnson needs to come home.
"He's just in his own head right now," Hanrahan said. "I don't think he knows what he's leaving behind. I don't think he knows what he's missing out on as far as not being here.
For his friends and family, it's very traumatizing."
Hanrahan said Johnson was disconnected recently.
"He would just get really down on himself and he would walk out on us sometimes, just walk out of the room never tell anyone why," Hanrahan said. "Isaiah is always the first one to go after him."
Jefferson City police believe the teens stole Gore's mother's car, a green Jeep Liberty with the license plate FP8D1J.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
in
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
in
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
in
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
in
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:
Coming Up Next
12:30aPaid Program
1:00aMeet the Press
2:00aPaid Program
11:00pThe Spy Next Door
1:00aFamily Guy
1:30aPaid Program
Tonight's Schedule
7:00pThe Voice
9:01pGood Girls
7:00pDC's Legends of Tomorrow
8:00pPenn & Teller: April Fool Us Day
9:00pKOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30pSeinfeld