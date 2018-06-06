Pregame Tailgate Raises Cancer Awareness

COLUMBIA - Before Saturday's Tiger football game, the MU Athletic Department and University Children's Hospital joined forces to raise awareness about childhood cancer.

The Athletic Department donated football tickets to young cancer patients and their families and held a pre-game tailgate event that organizers called "a celebration of life."

Sheryl Shiflett's kidney cancer is now in remission, but she remembers her struggle with cancer as painful.

"It kind of really, really hurt, but I knew that I needed to get through it, so I stepped up to it and said I can do this," Shiflett said.

Dr. Thomas Lowe directs the pediatric division at MU Children's Hospital. He says it is important for children with cancer to interact with other cancer patients, especially those who have recovered from treatment.

"You'd be amazed sometimes to see they sit down and say to each other, 'I have acute leukemia! I have leukemia.' And now here is a connection, because now you can see, 'If they can get through it and survive that means I can,'" said Thomas Lowe, a physician.

Children and their families participated in facepainting, balloon-making, and other activities.