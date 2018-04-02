Pregnant Missouri woman contracts Zika virus

COLUMBIA - A pregnant Missouri woman has been diagnosed with the Zika virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said it cannot say where in Missouri the woman lives.

The CDC said the woman had traveled to Honduras, where the virus is spreading.

The CDC's website said, "Zika virus can be spread from a pregnant woman to her fetus, and infection is linked to a serious birth defect of the brain called microcephaly and other poor pregnancy outcomes."

The website recommends pregnant women avoid any area of Honduras below 6,500 feet.

This is the second confirmed case of Zika virus infection reported in a Missouri resident, the first being a man who had traveled to Haiti.

According to the CDC, Zika virus has the potential to be spread through a mosquito bite, through unprotected sexual contact or through blood transfusion.

There have been no reported cases of Zika virus contracted from a mosquito bite in Missouri, according to the health department.