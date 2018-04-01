Preliminary Hearing for Clay Waller Wednesday

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Cape Girardeau County's prosecutor this week is expected to spell out the evidence against Clay Waller, who is accused of killing his estranged wife even though her body has not been found more than a year after she disappeared.

A preliminary hearing is Wednesday. Waller is charged with first-degree murder.

Prosecutor Morley Swingle said Monday that he'll call close to 20 witnesses at the hearing. Waller's attorney did not respond to an interview request.

Jacque Waller was 39 when she was last seen alive on June 1, 2011. The couple was in the process of getting a divorce. Their triplets, now 6 years old, are living with Jacque Waller's sister, Cheryl Brenneke.

Clay Waller is already serving a five-year sentence for threatening Brenneke over the Internet.