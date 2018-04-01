Prepackaged caramel apples linked to 5 deaths

WASHINGTON (AP) - Health officials said prepackaged caramel apples are linked to five deaths and more than two dozen illnesses in 10 states, including five cases in Missouri.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said investigators are trying to determine the specific brands that were involved. But consumers are being warned not to eat prepackaged caramel apples until more is known.

The CDC said it knows of 28 cases in which people were sickened by a form of bacterial food poisoning called listeria, with 26 hospitalized. They got sick between Oct. 17 and Nov. 27. CDC said it's possible other illnesses have occurred since then.

Two of the deaths were in Minnesota, according to state health officials. The CDC said the illnesses also occurred in Arizona, California, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.