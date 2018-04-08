Preparation for New Voter Identification Cards

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

A new law requires all voters to present an ID from the Missouri or federal government to cast a ballot starting in November. If they don't already have a driver's license or other acceptable ID, they can get a free card from the local license office. The law also requires revenue officials to bring mobile units to nursing homes and other centers to get cards to the elderly and disabled. The agency says it has five visits tentatively scheduled, but plans could change. The first is slated for Milan in a week. Officials want to be sure residents have all the necessary paperwork to obtain the ID card before the vans head out.