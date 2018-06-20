Preschool Teachers and ADHD

MU researchers say the cause of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder isn't poor parenting or too much sugar. In fact, researcher Melissa Stormont says it's biological.

"They have located a gene relating to ADHD, so it's really important that teachers aren't telling parents to change their diet, or telling parents that it's because they ate a donut for breakfast," Stormont explained.

And preschool teachers need to know how to deal with children who have ADHD. Some teachers attend special classes.

Jessica Lavender of Ripley's Children's Center said, "We usually base that upon the needs and concerns we see with our specific children in our classroom."

But the MU study finds that's not the case with most preschool teachers.

The study shows about 80% of the 138 preschool teachers surveyed learned about ADHD from a magazine article. About 60% learned about it from a journal article, and less than half attended a workshop or read a book about the disorder.

The MU study also shows teachers with graduate degrees knew more about ADHD than teachers with lower-level degrees. ADHD isn't curable, and about 60% of children with it continue to have symptoms as adults.