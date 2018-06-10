Prescription drug database bills add security protections

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Two bills sponsored by Republican lawmakers address privacy concerns in an attempt to pass a long-unsuccessful proposal for a prescription drug database.

Missouri is the only state without a database, which allows doctors and pharmacists to track possible so-called doctor shopping. The practice involves obtaining prescriptions from multiple doctors and then selling the pills or feeding a personal addiction.

Some lawmakers are wary of another government database with personal information, but both bills have safeguards so that the database is state-controlled and confidential.

That gained the backing of Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf of St. Joseph, who previously filibustered similar bills. His support could signal a higher likelihood for the bill to pass.