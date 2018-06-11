Prescription drug monitoring program for Boone County in the works

1 year 1 month 3 weeks ago Thursday, April 20 2017 Apr 20, 2017 Thursday, April 20, 2017 2:55:00 PM CDT April 20, 2017 in News
By: Khaki Martin, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Commission passed the second reading of an update to the code of health regulations Thursday, which would create a prescription drug monitoring program for the county. 

In the second reading the commission approved a user agreement between St. Louis County and Boone County before the program will go live. 

Janet Thompson, the District II commissioner, said the Boone County drug monitoring program will work together with the City of Columbia's drug monitoring program, passed on March 6. 

"So now what we’re doing is we’re expanding it to include all of Boone County, and it will include three more pharmacies that aren’t included within the city limits of Columbia," Thompson said. 

According to Thompson, those against the Boone Country drug monitoring program believe it restricts one's personal privacy rights.

"We’re giving up a little bit of privacy, but it’s a very limited loss of privacy because for anybody other than the physicians to be able to access that information, you’re going to need a court order," she said. 

Thompson said the city of Columbia's drug monitoring program will take on the majority of the cost through the health department. 

"This is a prescription drug-monitoring program that has been utilized in other states, and it’s a very reasonable cost. So you won’t see any increase in your sales tax or property tax or anything like, this is just part of what the city county health department will be providing."

According to Stephanie Browning, the director of public health and human services, the City of Columbia's drug monitoring database goes live on April 25. 

"We already have people registered in the system and pharmacies are starting to put in their data, so health care providers will be able to go in and register and be able to start using the system next week," Browning said. 

Missouri is the last state in the country without a prescription drug monitoring program.

Richard Lillard, clinical psychologist at the Community Health Center of Central Missouri, said the opiates are at high risk for abuse, especially with no tracking mechanism in place. 

"So any oxycodone, oxytocin, vicodine, those kind of pills that people are getting a lot easier now were typically only used for more cancer-type pain because of the addictive potentials," he said. 

Julia Chisholm, the manager of outpatient pharmacies at MU Health Care, said the lack of a drug monitoring program in Boone County limits retail pharamacists' abilities to provide quality health care, and adds unnecessary costs. 

"You bill through your insurance one day, you bill through another insurance another day, and you pay out of pocket on the first day and nobody is the wiser unless you have a prescription drug monitoring program to really promote that transparency across utilization," she said. 

Chisholm said she hopes the implementation of city and county drug monitoring programs will eventually grow to include the entire state.

"We know we need a statewide program that requires participation for all pharmacies. Again, drug abuses are misusers are smart; they are going to go to where they’re not being monitored, we’ve seen that already as folks come to Missouri, but you’ve got to start somewhere."

The first reading of the chapter ten update to the code of health regulations occurred on April 18. 

 

More News

Grid
List

Human remains found in Miller County
Human remains found in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY - Human remains were discovered in rural Miller County on Monday. The Miller County Sheriff's Office received... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 8:02:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

One injured in nine-unit Columbia fire
One injured in nine-unit Columbia fire
COLUMBIA - Nine units were on the scene of a fire this afternoon on Anita Court in Columbia. "It's... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:54:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Pedestrian statistics have MODOT concerned
Pedestrian statistics have MODOT concerned
JEFFERSON CITY - Ninety-eight pedestrians were killed and and 264 were seriously injured in Missouri last year, according to the... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:34:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Parson to legislators: Time for a "fresh start" after facing "difficult truths"
Parson to legislators: Time for a "fresh start" after facing "difficult truths"
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson told lawmakers Monday it is time to move past the difficulties that led to... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:21:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

KOPN breaks world record for most interviews in 24 hours
KOPN breaks world record for most interviews in 24 hours
COLUMBIA - KOPN broke the world record for most people interviewed in 24 hours, in an event that put hundreds... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson meets with bipartisan congressional delegation
Gov. Parson meets with bipartisan congressional delegation
JEFFERSON CITY - Members of Missouri's congressional delegation sat down with Gov. Mike Parson in a private meeting Monday morning.... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 3:46:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

CPS takes steps toward new suicide awareness and prevention policy
CPS takes steps toward new suicide awareness and prevention policy
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools will take a step toward adding a suicide awareness and prevention policy. Monday night... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Two defendants in DeBrodie case plead not guilty
UPDATE: Two defendants in DeBrodie case plead not guilty
FULTON – Two of the five defendants facing charges in the Carl DeBrodie case pleaded not-gulity Monday. The judge set... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 2:47:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Road rage victim dies from injuries
Road rage victim dies from injuries
JOPLIN (AP) — Authorities say a man who was wounded in a suspected case of road rage has died from... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 9:04:00 AM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Columbia hosts bi-annual restaurant week
Columbia hosts bi-annual restaurant week
COLUMBIA - 23 eateries in The District will participate in the biannual summer Restaurant Week from 10 a.m. to 10... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 8:41:00 AM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing Moberly woman found
UPDATE: Missing Moberly woman found
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department has canceled an Endangered Persons Advisory for a woman who was missing since Sunday... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:10:00 AM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Police identify suspect in Columbia hit and run accident
Police identify suspect in Columbia hit and run accident
COLUMBIA - No one was injured during a hit and run accident at the intersection of College Avenue and Broadway... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 4:46:00 AM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Police identify body found in Moberly
UPDATE: Police identify body found in Moberly
MOBERLY - Moberly police have identified the body found at the intersection of Highway 24 and Robertson Road Sunday afternoon.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 9:29:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
HOLTS SUMMIT — Six members of Union Hill Baptist Church made it home safely this weekend after a volcano erupted... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 8:07:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
JEFFERSON CITY – Mary McManus, 22, is sprinting her way toward rare company, as one of 103 Missouri athletes heading... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:00:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in Sports

Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
SEDALIA - Several government officials joined Missouri farmers and ranchers on Saturday to enjoy food and talk about agriculture. ... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:31:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Downtown Broadway from 8th Street to Providence Road was closed down for part of the day on Sunday... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:27:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

City of Hallsville employee fired after actions 'truly shocked' mayor
City of Hallsville employee fired after actions 'truly shocked' mayor
HALLSVILLE - Mayor Logan Carter said a city employee was fired after they were involved in an incident that put... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11pm 77°
12am 76°
1am 75°
2am 74°