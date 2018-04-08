Preserving Boonville's Battlefield

The land would be a major addition to the group's preservation sites.

"We maintain four properties in the community," added Cheri Lester, "and they have all been saved from demolition."

McNeal hopes the group can do the same for the battlefield.

"There's a lot of battlefields out there that aren't preserved. Subdivisions are going up, lots of things are happening and we have a chance to save that now."

McNeal wants to honor all 14 men who died on the battlefield. A marker already honors both Union soldiers who fell there, but there is none for the 12 Missouri guardsmen who also died in the battle.

The Friends of Historic Boonville hopes to receive $250,000 through state and federal grants, as well as the group's fundraisers, to buy the land. The group also hopes to build a full-sized replica of the fort, which was one of Boonville's first settlements.