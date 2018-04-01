President Declares Missouri Disaster Areas

This declaration comes after assesment of storm and flood damage from May 5-18.

Federal aid will be given to Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Clay, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Holt, Jackson, Lafayette, Livingston, Morgan, Nodaway, Osage, and Platte counties.

Federal funding for relief efforts will go to grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other various programs to help recover from the effects of the disaster.