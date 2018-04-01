President Obama Set to Speak in Show-Me State

WARRENSBURG - President Barack Obama is making his way to the Show-Me State Wednesday to give a speech at University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.

Obama last visited Missouri in 2012 to speak to the graduating class of Joplin High School. His visit to Warrensburg Wednesday is less solemn. It's the second stop of his nation-wide tour of speeches highlighting issues in the American economy. The president will also speak on infrastructure spending and universal pre-school programs.

White House Communications Director Dan Pfeiffer said the tour will set the tone the President will take, and the one he thinks Congress should take, on economic issues moving forward.

"The point is to chart a course for where America needs to go, not just in the next three months or even the next three years, but a steady, persistent effort over the long term to restore this country's basic bargain for the middle class," Pfeiffer said in a White House press release.

In Missouri, the middle class may need that bargain. Average income for a middle-class family in Missouri dropped 4.6 percent in the past decade. While unemployment in the state remains lower than the national rate (6.6 percent to the nation's 7.6 percent), the average middle-class income in Missouri sits nearly $4,000 lower than the national average, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics and 2010 census results.

The President will give a speech at 11:55 p.m. at Knox College in Galesburg, Ill. Then, he'll fly to Whiteman Air Force Base in Johnson County, and touch down there at 3:25 p.m. He'll make his way to UCM's Student Recreation Center at 500 South Maguire Street and is scheduled to speak at approximately 4:15 p.m. Finally, he'll leave Whiteman AFB at 5:30 p.m. for Jacksonville, Florida for a speech Thursday afternoon.