President Obama to Visit Ford Plant Near KC

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama is going to the Ford plant near Kansas City to highlight the recovery of the auto industry.

The White House announced Friday's visit to the Clay County village of Claycomo on Sunday. The visit is part of a weeklong effort to draw attention to the economic recovery five years after the Lehman Brothers collapse.

Obama's last visit to Missouri was a July 24 stop at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg. Obama used the visit to praise a new program that fast-tracks students to low-cost college degrees as he kicked off a traveling tour intended to emphasize his economic initiatives.