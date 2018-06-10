President Obama to visit Kansas City

KANSAS CITY(AP) - President Barack Obama is scheduled to visit Kansas City, where he's expected to speak about the economy.

The White House announced Saturday that President Obama will arrive in Kansas City on Tuesday evening and deliver remarks on the economy Wednesday morning at the Uptown Theater. The White House says in a release that the free event at the Uptown Theater is open to the public, but tickets are required.

The last time Obama visited the Kansas City area was in September, when he spoke at the Ford plant in Claycomo.