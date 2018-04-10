President of Springfield's Drury University to step down

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — The president of Drury University has announced his plans to retire.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that David Manuel sent an email to students Thursday after notifying the university's Board of Trustees of his plans to retire at the end of the school year. His last day is expected to be May 31.

Manuel has led the university since 2013. Since then the private liberal arts university in Springfield has seen a drop in enrollment, as well as cuts to faculty, staff and budgets. Traditional "day school" enrollment at Drury stands at 1,315.

University spokesman Mike Brothers said the board hasn't announced a framework for replacing Manuel.

Manuel said he'll work closely with the board during the transition.