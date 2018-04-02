President's Health Care Changes May Not Take Effect In Missouri

4 years 4 months 1 week ago Wednesday, November 20 2013 Nov 20, 2013 Wednesday, November 20, 2013 5:36:00 PM CST November 20, 2013 in News
By: Katie Kreider, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY- President Obama announced last week that he will allow people to keep their health care plans that do not comply with the Affordable Care Act for another year.

While Obama's new plan will not penalize insurance companies who offer policies that do not comply with the Affordable Care Act, insurance companies still need approval from their state insurance commissioner before offering these non-compliant plans.

Missouri's Department of Insurance has yet to decide whether it will allow insurance companies to follow the President's new policy. 

The Missouri Department of Insurance declined doing an interview with KOMU 8 Wednesday, but it did issue a statement with their stance on the issue:

"The department is continuing to review how its regulatory authority will impact last week's announcement from CMS [Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services] regarding cancellation of health insurance plans. The department has reached out to the health insurance industry for its input. We anticipate having additional information as soon as possible."

Larry Case, Executive Vice President of the Missouri Association of Insurance Agents, said many insurance agencies may not have time or want to re-instate some of the plans they already cancelled.

"The companies may not have the ability within their own infrastructure in a short period of time to go back and re-set up their files or re-set up their programs if they've already moved on to something else within their own technological systems," Case said. 

David Dillon, Vice President of Media Relations with the Missouri Hospital Association, said Missourians may want to shop around before they automatically decide to keep their current plans.

"If Missouri does make a decision that they will be allowed to renew a policy that doesn't comply with the Affordable Care Act, those policies may still be more expensive," Dillon said. 

Some health care plans were cancelled after the Affordable Care Act went into effect because they did not meet the 10 essential benefits required under the policy. According the the Health Insurance Marketplace, these benefits include: ambulatory patient services; emergency services; hospitalization; maternity and newborn care; mental health and substance use disorder services, including behavioral health treatment; prescription drugs; rerehabilitative and habilitative services and devices; laboratory services; preventive and wellness services and chronic disease management; and pediatric services, including oral and vision care.

While new plans may be more expensive, Dillon advises to make sure Missourians look into the kind of coverage they are getting with the extra money. 

"The insurance rates may have gone up, but are you comparing apples to apples" Dillon said. "It'd be hard for me to believe that something that is in the exchange that is built upon a larger potential risk pool, that has--assuming you meet the income quota which is 400% of the federal poverty level, which if you're lower class or lower-middle class you're almost guaranteed to get some sort of subsidy--that those are not as good as a policy that was available before."

Until the state announces whether or not it will implement the new rule, insurance companies will not be able to decide what to do with their cancelled policies. 

"The only thing that's constant now is uncertainty," Case said. "And unfortunately, this is just the tip of the iceberg because we're seeing this now just on individual plans. Next year, when we've kicked the can down the road on the shop plans--the small employer group plans--we're gonna see this all over again prior to January 1, 2015."

The President met with some health insurance officials Wednesday in Washington, D.C., but a Missouri representative was not included.

Several other states including Kentucky, Ohio and Texas have approved the President's plan, while other states have rejected the plan altogether--some of those states include Washington, Minnesota and Maryland. 

A few states such as Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas are still deciding along with Missouri on whether or not they will implement the new plan.

More News

Grid
List

Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:28:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 23°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
5am 23°
6am 23°
7am 24°
8am 27°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

4:30a
KOMU 8 News Today
5:00a
KOMU 8 News Today
6:00a
KOMU 8 News Today
4:30a
Paid Program
5:00a
Paid Program
5:30a
Paid Program

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
The Voice
9:01p
Good Girls
7:00p
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
8:00p
Penn & Teller: April Fool Us Day
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld