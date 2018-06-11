President Trump to rally supporters in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally for supporters Wednesday evening.

Last week, the Missouri Republican Party tweeted President Trump had invited Missourians to attend the rally in Des Moines.

People were lining up in the rain, waiting to be allowed into the U.S. Cellular Center for the event.

The rally is expected to begin at 7 p.m.

The event comes as the president's job approval rating has dropped to 36%, according to a poll released Tuesday.

KOMU 8 News will have complete coverage at 5, 6, 9 and 10 p.m., on KOMU.com and on Twitter.