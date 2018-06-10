Presidential Contenders

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two Republican presidential contenders are in the St. Louis area Friday. Former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson is speaking at a morning forum on Medicaid at Washington University's School of Medicine. And former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will speak at 4p.m. at an adoption agency, the Children's Home Society in Brentwood. Missouri is traditionally a toss-up state in presidential politics and figures to be visited frequently by both Republican and Democratic candidates through the 2008 campaign.