Presidential debate live blog
ST. LOUIS — KOMU 8's Katie Pylipow is live on the campus of Washington University in St. Louis for the second presidential debate. You can follow her updates from the debate here:
The second debate in underway and we are outside one of the major watch parties at @WashingtonUniv. Tune in at 9 for the latest. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/OzPXvZvVIJ— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016
Clinton in response to if her campaign is appropriate for U.S. youth: "We are going to respect one another; lift each other up." @KOMUnews— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016
Trump's response to the same question: "My whole concept was to make America great again." @KOMUnews— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016
Trump: In reference to the recent audio leaked from 11 years ago "I'm not proud of it." "I have tremendous respect for women." @KOMUnews— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016
Clinton, in response to Trump's leaked audio, says it was clear that it represented who he is as a person. @KOMUnews— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016
Trump talks about the women who say they were sexually assaulted by Bill Clinton. He says Hillary laughed at those women. @KOMUnews— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016
Clinton says much of what Trump is saying is false. She continues: Trump never apologized to the Kahn family for his remarks. @KOMUnews— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016
Clinton responds by saying Trump is false and needs to be fact checked. @KOMUnews— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016
Clinton says she made a mistake by using a private server for emails and there is no evidence classified documents were hacked. @KOMUnews— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016
Trump says Clinton should apologize for her deleted emails. He wants a special prosecutor to look into her "situation." @KOMUnews— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016
Trump says he is disappointed in the government for letting Clinton's emails be deleted. @KOMUnews— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016
Clinton says there are multiple benefits from The Affordable Care Act including equal prices for men and women. @KOMUnews— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016
Trump says "Obamacare" needs to be replaced with something more affordable. He says citizens' rates and deductibles are going up. @KOMUnews— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016
Trump says Islamophonia is a problem but "Muslims need to report the problems when they see them." @KOMUnews— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016
Clinton says American muslims need to be a part of America's eyes and ears. "We are not at war with Islam." @KOMUnews— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016
Trump says he wants tougher vetting on Muslims coming into the country. @KOMUnews— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016
Clinton says we need to do our part to help Syrian refugees but vetting is still important. @KOMUnews— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016
Clinton says Russian hacks are in favor of Trump. @KOMUnews— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016
Trump says it would be great to get along with Russia, especially to fight ISIS. He has no business with the country, he says. @KOMUnews— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016
Clinton says there is a determined effort by Russia to bombard Aleppo in order to keep Assad in power. @KOMUnews— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016
Trump says everything Clinton has done in foreign policy was a "disaster." He says Aleppo has "basically" fallen. @KOMUnews— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016
Clinton says she would not use U.S. ground military force in Syria. "I would also consider arming the Kurds." @KOMUnews— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016
Trump says former military generals are "turning over in their graves" at the country's recent "stupidity" in the Middle East. @KOMUnews— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016
Trump says former military generals are "turning over in their graves" at the country's recent "stupidity" in the Middle East. @KOMUnews— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016
Trump says Clinton is "all talk" and will not accomplish her agenda in office. @KOMUnews— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016
Clinton says she will make sure every person will feel as if they have a place in the U.S. @KOMUnews— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016
Clinton says she wants a Supreme Court justice who "knows how the world really works and has real-life experience." @KOMUnews— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016
Trump says he wants to appoint a Supreme Court justice similar to Scalia and who supports the 2nd amendment. @KOMUnews— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016
Trump says "energy is under siege by the Obama administration." He says he will "bring our energy companies back." @KOMUnews— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016
Clinton says "we need to remain energy independent." She says she has a plan to revitalize coal country. @KOMUnews— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016
Clinton says one thing she respects about Trump is his children and "that says something about Donald." @KOMUnews— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016
Trump says he respects that Clinton "fights hard" and "doesn't give up." @KOMUnews— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016
CNN says its poll shows 57 percent of voters think Hillary Clinton won the debate tonight. @KOMUnews— Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016