Presidential debate live blog

ST. LOUIS — KOMU 8's Katie Pylipow is live on the campus of Washington University in St. Louis for the second presidential debate. You can follow her updates from the debate here:

The second debate in underway and we are outside one of the major watch parties at @WashingtonUniv. Tune in at 9 for the latest. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/OzPXvZvVIJ — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016





Clinton in response to if her campaign is appropriate for U.S. youth: "We are going to respect one another; lift each other up." @KOMUnews — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016





Trump's response to the same question: "My whole concept was to make America great again." @KOMUnews — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016





Trump: In reference to the recent audio leaked from 11 years ago "I'm not proud of it." "I have tremendous respect for women." @KOMUnews — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016





Clinton, in response to Trump's leaked audio, says it was clear that it represented who he is as a person. @KOMUnews — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016





Trump talks about the women who say they were sexually assaulted by Bill Clinton. He says Hillary laughed at those women. @KOMUnews — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016





Clinton says much of what Trump is saying is false. She continues: Trump never apologized to the Kahn family for his remarks. @KOMUnews — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016





Clinton responds by saying Trump is false and needs to be fact checked. @KOMUnews — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016





Clinton says she made a mistake by using a private server for emails and there is no evidence classified documents were hacked. @KOMUnews — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016





Trump says Clinton should apologize for her deleted emails. He wants a special prosecutor to look into her "situation." @KOMUnews — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016





Trump says he is disappointed in the government for letting Clinton's emails be deleted. @KOMUnews — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016





Clinton says there are multiple benefits from The Affordable Care Act including equal prices for men and women. @KOMUnews — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016





Trump says "Obamacare" needs to be replaced with something more affordable. He says citizens' rates and deductibles are going up. @KOMUnews — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016





Trump says Islamophonia is a problem but "Muslims need to report the problems when they see them." @KOMUnews — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016





Clinton says American muslims need to be a part of America's eyes and ears. "We are not at war with Islam." @KOMUnews — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016





Trump says he wants tougher vetting on Muslims coming into the country. @KOMUnews — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016





Clinton says we need to do our part to help Syrian refugees but vetting is still important. @KOMUnews — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016





Clinton says Russian hacks are in favor of Trump. @KOMUnews — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016

Trump says it would be great to get along with Russia, especially to fight ISIS. He has no business with the country, he says. @KOMUnews — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016

Clinton says there is a determined effort by Russia to bombard Aleppo in order to keep Assad in power. @KOMUnews — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016

Trump says everything Clinton has done in foreign policy was a "disaster." He says Aleppo has "basically" fallen. @KOMUnews — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016





Clinton says she would not use U.S. ground military force in Syria. "I would also consider arming the Kurds." @KOMUnews — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016

Trump says former military generals are "turning over in their graves" at the country's recent "stupidity" in the Middle East. @KOMUnews — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016

Trump says former military generals are "turning over in their graves" at the country's recent "stupidity" in the Middle East. @KOMUnews — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016

Trump says Clinton is "all talk" and will not accomplish her agenda in office. @KOMUnews — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016

Clinton says she will make sure every person will feel as if they have a place in the U.S. @KOMUnews — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016

Clinton says she wants a Supreme Court justice who "knows how the world really works and has real-life experience." @KOMUnews — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016







Trump says he wants to appoint a Supreme Court justice similar to Scalia and who supports the 2nd amendment. @KOMUnews — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016









Trump says "energy is under siege by the Obama administration." He says he will "bring our energy companies back." @KOMUnews — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016







Clinton says "we need to remain energy independent." She says she has a plan to revitalize coal country. @KOMUnews — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016





Clinton says one thing she respects about Trump is his children and "that says something about Donald." @KOMUnews — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016









Trump says he respects that Clinton "fights hard" and "doesn't give up." @KOMUnews — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016

CNN says its poll shows 57 percent of voters think Hillary Clinton won the debate tonight. @KOMUnews — Katie Pylipow (@kpylipow) October 10, 2016









