Presidential Picture - August 16, 2007

The Iowa Event -- a big fundraiser for the republican party -- usually foretells the success that a candidate will have during Iowa's caucus early next year.

Iowa is fighting to hold onto its position as the first contest of the presidential season, but the Governor is resisting calls to roll the caucuses back to December.

Mitt Romney's campaign released an ad yesterday after his big Republican win in Iowa's straw poll last Saturday. The Romney ad thanks the Republicans voters for leading him to victory.

"...Change begins in Iowa, and change begins today," Romney said.

The Hillary Clinton campaign released an ad earlier this week in Iowa. The 60-second spot called "invisible" is aimed at softening Clinton's image. The ad also accompanies a campaign swing through Iowa by Clinton.

"...Americans from all walks of life, across our country, may be invisible to this President, but they're not invisible to me," Clinton said.

Iowa is Clinton's weakest state. The campaign would not say how much it plans to spend in Iowa.

John Edwards is also in Iowa this week on a week-long bus tour. He's currently first in the polls in Iowa and says the state will give the winner lots of momentum.

"And we're going to be competing very hard and whoever comes out of Iowa successful is going to have a head-of-steam, whoever that turns out to be," Edwards said.

Meanwhile, Democrats are also in Iowa luring the union vote. Six hopefuls attended the state's AFL-CIO convention. Barack Obama is just one of the candidates going after big labor during yesterday's convention in Waterloo, Iowa.

"This country's middle class was built on the union movement and that led business to start negotiating along with the hard work and the hard knocks of union workers," Obama said.

And while Iowa front runner Mitt Romney won the straw poll many say former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee beat expectations. Huckabee finished second, saying he's now a first-tier candidate.

"...I think people are listening and when people say we're just dissatisfied with the field, that may be the top of the field, but now they're beginning to realize there's another candidate out there," Huckabee said.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Arizona Senator John McCain didn't show up in Iowa this weekend.