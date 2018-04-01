Presidential Picture - July 19, 2007

A recent CNN poll has Massachussetts republican, Mitt Romney, out in front in New Hampshire, the nation's first primary. Romney is at 33 percent and Giuliani is polling at 18 percent. Not yet announced candidate, Fred Thompson, is in the low teens. Senator John McCain is at 12%, down from 20% just a month ago.

While Romney leads in the New Hampshire poll, he does not lead nationally among republicans in most polls. Democrat John Edwards, like Romney, is running third is his party in most polls. However, it is Edwards who has gotten the biggest headlines lately.

This week, he kicked off his 8-state "Poverty Tour". The tour included stops in Kentucky, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, and his sixth stop in New Orleans since Hurricane Katrina. Edwards says America has a "moral responsibility" to help New Orleans recover, and blamed President Bush for a lack of leadership on the issue. Edwards says part of erasing poverty is strengthening education for poor children and making schools more economically diverse. Edwards' poverty tour wrapped up yesterday.

According to Giuliani, A big part of his campaign is his unique take on leadership. The way he demonstrates this on the campaign trial is with his "12 Commitments to the American People." At several campaign events this week, he used his "committments card" as a prop, saying if elected, he would carry the card into the White House and use it to measure his performance. Giuliani is leading in most polls, but is not the leading republican candidate in several of the nation's first-voting primary states.

Meanwhile, deep pockets of support continue for Barack Obama. He boasts the most money raised- $58 million, and the most contributers - 258,000. Plus, Obama gets to add a very famous name to his list of supporters. Talk show host, Oprah Winfrey says she will hold a fundraiser for him at her California home on September 8th. Oprah says she might invite stars like Jamie Foxx and Beyonce.

Star power is what Hillary Clinton gets with husband, Bill. But it is Hillary - all alone - who is out in front of all democratic challengers in the polls. According to the Associated Press, Clinton holds a sizable lead over Barack Obama nationally- a 36 to 20 percent lead. She boasts a 13-point advantage among Blacks and is up an even stronger 28 points among Hispanics.

John McCain, once the republican front-runner, is trying to re-tool. His campaign will lose 3 more top aides at the end of this week. One campaign official says McCain's staff will be 200 percent smaller at the end of the summer than it was at the beginning. For its part, the McCain campaign says it will take its smaller staff and focus its energy on just three of the early states, rather than on a national campaign.