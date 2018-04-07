Presidential Picture - September 6, 2007

1 decade 4 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, November 15 2007 Nov 15, 2007 Thursday, November 15, 2007 9:40:35 AM CST November 15, 2007 in News

Arizona Senator John McCain is trailing in the polls this summer and his campaign is looking for a much needed surge of energy and money. However this week, McCain discussed the troop surge in Iraq.

"Eight or nine months ago, six months ago, six months ago it would not have been possible for him to go to that part of Iraq. It was a free-fire zone. And now Anbar province is one of the most stable parts of Iraq thanks to the success of this new strategy," he said.

TNT announced that it's strategy for handling Fred Thompson's newly announced candidacy is to basically ignore it. The channel says it will run Law and Order episodes featuring the former Tennessee Senator. The Equal Time Rule Concerns, which require T.V. stations to provide the same air time to opponents when a candidate appears on an entertainment program, pushed NBC to stop airing those reruns. TNT says that they are not quite sure that these rules apply to cable channels.

GOP hopeful Mitt Romney used a speech on Tuesday to welcome Fred Thompson into the race. Romney also put his campaign into very simple and broad terms, strengthen America. Romney hopes for a stronger military and economy and beyond that he pushed for solutions to the immigration and foreign oil dependency problems.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani talked about a different kind of problem, a potential natural disaster. He visited the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and said he wants less federal control on disaster training and relief, which leaves more of the focus on regional disaster agencies.

Stepping away from the top-tier candidates, the Texas straw poll may have put California congressman Duncan Hunter in the hunt for a spot in that top-tier. He got more than 40% of the vote in the weekend event. Fred Thompson finished second and Texas congressman Ron Paul finished third. None of the top-tier candidates participated in the poll.

Congressional Quarterlies Politics in America is a great way to know who's working in Washington D.C. But, if your husband happens to be a former president of the United States, he may already know most of these people. It's an asset Hillary Clinton is once again putting to good use. Hillary's opponents will likely say she's simply using her husband as a show horse. But, the Clinton campaign says Bill helps show Hillary's experience and leadership. The tenor of Bill's usual comments on his wife might point to both sides being at least partially right.

"Hillary is by far the best prepared, best qualified, most suited for the time person I have ever had a chance to vote for, for president, who was not already President of the United States," Bill said.

Ex-presidential support is good, but the support of nearly a million union members might be better. Former North Carolina Senator John Edwards spent labor day in Pittsburgh winning endorsements from the United Steelworkers and United Mine workers of America.

"One thing I commit to you Cecil and to every mine worker in America, I promise you that when I am President of the United States, we will not have a mine company executive who's responsible for the safety of mine workers," said Edwards.

Illinois Senator Barack Obama floated this week between his home state and lead-off primary state New Hampshire. He took the opportunity to address concerns he lacks experience.

"There are those who tout their experience working the system in Washington. The problem is that the system isn't working for us and it hasn't been for a very long time," Obama explained.

Experience may be a problem in Michigan. Michigan may experience a severe lack of the candidates themselves come primary time. The state wants more attention, so Michigan moved its primary up three weeks to January 15, 2008 - a violation of the National Democratic Party rules. So, candidates say they're just not going to show up. But, Michigan's governor doesn't believe them.

"There is no president who will be able to avoid coming to Michigan. The road to the white house leads through Michigan. Those candidates will be here," said Governor Jennifer Granholm.

One candidate thinks deciding who votes first is not up to people like Granholm, but instead a slightly higher power.

"Iowa, for good reason, for constitutional reasons, for reasons related to the lord should be the first caucus and primary," said presidential candidate Bill Richardson.

So, it seems like this presidential race is turning into one of biblical proportions or, at least, one for the history books.

More News

Grid
List

State Geography Bee winner advances to national competition
State Geography Bee winner advances to national competition
MOBERLY - Geography whizzes from across Missouri competed in the 30th annual state-level competition of the National Geographic Bee held... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:37:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

2 adults, 2 children safe after house fire
2 adults, 2 children safe after house fire
COLUMBIA - A fire damaged a home on East Richland Road Friday. Two adults and two children made it out... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Some Columbians concerned about water safety despite state-wide award
Some Columbians concerned about water safety despite state-wide award
COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light won the Missouri section of the 2018 Water Works Association Drinking Water Taste Contest.... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:13:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Designer of waterslide where boy died returning to Kansas
Designer of waterslide where boy died returning to Kansas
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The designer of a waterslide at a Kansas waterpark where a 10-year-old boy was decapitated... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 5:35:52 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

New Bloomfield High School students host mock crash event
New Bloomfield High School students host mock crash event
NEW BLOOMFIELD - New Bloomfield High School's student council hosted a mock crash event to send a message to the... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri governor willing to send troops to border
Missouri governor willing to send troops to border
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Eric Greitens is willing to send National Guard troops to the Mexican border... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 3:41:46 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Blind address barriers and misconceptions
Blind address barriers and misconceptions
JEFFERSON CITY - Different, but equal. Blind individuals took a stand against the offensive misconceptions that label them as unequal... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 3:11:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Late winter weather freezes spring business operations
Late winter weather freezes spring business operations
COLUMBIA - The winter weather for mid-Missouri isn't over yet: more snow and ice is in the forecast for the... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 1:58:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Missouri faculty member dies in Scotland on student trip
Missouri faculty member dies in Scotland on student trip
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A faculty member at a private Christian university in Missouri has died after suffering a medical... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 12:27:03 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Missouri governor OKs $700M budget hike, mainly for Medicaid
Missouri governor OKs $700M budget hike, mainly for Medicaid
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has approved an additional $700 million of spending this year. Greitens... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 11:45:40 AM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Suspect in 2 killings arrested at home near Springfield
Suspect in 2 killings arrested at home near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected in two recent Springfield killings. The Green County Sheriff's... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 9:24:36 AM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Police: woman hurt after motorcyclist shoots at her vehicle
Police: woman hurt after motorcyclist shoots at her vehicle
COLUMBIA - Police are looking for a motorcyclist who allegedly shot at a woman's vehicle as she drove on I-70... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 9:19:00 AM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Three teenagers charged in connection with March gunfire incident
Three teenagers charged in connection with March gunfire incident
COLUMBIA - Three teenagers face charges in connection with an incident in late March, in which gunfire damaged a car... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 9:07:53 AM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Self-defense claim rejected; man convicted in double killing
Self-defense claim rejected; man convicted in double killing
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man who claimed he killed two friends in self-defense has been convicted... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:45:09 AM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Nearly 18 percent of state human trafficking calls come from mid-Missouri
Nearly 18 percent of state human trafficking calls come from mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - “I can still go to a presentation and hear somebody say, ‘I only thought that happened in other... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 7:07:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Cold temperatures this weekend could lead to freezing crops
Cold temperatures this weekend could lead to freezing crops
COLUMBIA – Unusually cold weather for this time of year is making some mid-Missouri farmers weary. Though temperatures were... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 6:56:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Medical marijuana remains in limbo after House committee vote ties
Medical marijuana remains in limbo after House committee vote ties
JEFFERSON CITY – The future of medical marijuana in Missouri is up in the air, after a House committee struck... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 6:54:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Construction begins on Cole County stormwater project
Construction begins on Cole County stormwater project
COLE COUNTY - After residents complained of their homes and streets flooding, construction began Thursday on a stormwater and road... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 6:05:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 27°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
2am 27°
3am 26°
4am 25°
5am 24°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

1:37a
Paid Program
2:07a
Today with Kathie Lee & Hoda
3:00a
LX.TV: 1st Look
1:30a
Page Six TV
2:00a
Paid Program
2:30a
Paid Program

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Will & Grace
7:30p
Superstore
8:00p
Dateline NBC
9:00p
Saturday Night Live
7:00p
Family Guy
7:30p
Family Guy
8:00p
Bob's Burgers
8:30p
Bob's Burgers
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld