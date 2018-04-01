Pressey Points Team in Right Directions

COLUMBIA - Mizzou basketball plays Northwest Missouri State at 7pm tonight in it's first of two exhibition games. KOMU 8's Martin Sutovsky recently returned from SEC media day where preason SEC Player of the year Phil Pressey picked up plenty of praise.

He's fast. He's crafty. And he has SEC coaches worried. "Ball player. Don't look forward to playing against him I think, for Trey Goaden to go up against him... but a talented guy. Quick with that basketball, gets to the lane...Find his shooters," explained Tennessee basketball coach Cuonzo Martin.

He's Missouri's slick point guard Phil Pressey, and he's the SEC preseason player of the year. Auburn coach Tony Barbee said, "I think every coach would tell you the point guard position is the most important on the floor, and Pressey's... you'd be hard pressed not to find a better point guard in the country."

"Pressey, based on what I saw, I think he could be the best point guard in the country." Given his talents, t's not surprising Pressey drew a lot of attention at the 2012 SEC basketball media day.

Georgia coach Mark Fox said, "I'm not sure there's an answer for him. He's explosive... he's quick... he's a very dynamic player."

"When you got the Pressey kid at point guard he makes everybody better," Kevin Stallings of Vanderbilt told us. Pressey even makes assists off the court. He helped convince senior transfer Alex Oriakhi to pick Mizzou. Tiger coach Frank Haith said, "we got a Christmas present with Alex Oriakhi. We weren't expecting that one from UCONN. He and Phil Pressey played together in AU and Phil's a big part of that."

A gift for Mizzou... a nightmare for opponents. "Not looking forward to the time we gotta go out there but we won't be the only ones facing them." But Pressey and the Tigers are looking forward to facing the SEC.