Pressure from the Inside

Two Tigers are working together to open things up for others . Fans should get used to seeing Demarre Carroll and Leo Lyons making athletic plays. And together, the two make up the inside presence for the Tigers.

"He be up there tipping the ball, so that's how I get most of my offensive rebounds, I just sneak around people and grab it. So, when he's out there, that's a big difference. Someone bigger and more athletic than me that can go and get rebounds too, kinda takes the load off my shoulders," said Missouri junior forward Demarre Carroll.

"We play a spread offense. So, when we move the ball around it creates a lot of mismatches for the big guys and we get to make easy drives and make plays for everybody else," said junior forward for the Tigers Leo Lyons.

And their teammates love the help.

"We get pressure on the boards. We're boxing out. And it helps the guards out a lot to know when we go in there, when they're banging, everyone is banging so the other teams not getting the ball," said sophomore guard J.T. Tiller.

Coach Anderson doesn't just want the bigs on the boards, but making cuts to the hoop.

"We may not have the big size guys who can post up, but we have some guys who can slash and attack," said head basketball coach Mike Anderson.

Big guys with a big impact. Lyons and Carroll combined for 27 points and 15 rebounds yesterday in a 78-51 exhibition win against University of Missouri-St. Louis.