Pressure Mounting on Obama for Pipeline Decision

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama faces mounting pressure to decide whether to approve Keystone XL, a $7 billion proposed oil pipeline between the U.S. and Canada.

Environmental activists and oil producers have fought for years over the potential environmental impact in states the pipeline will cross. But it's really a proxy battle over broader issues, like climate change and energy consumption.

Both sides consider Obama's decision a sign of what approach he'll take to energy and the environment in his second term.

Opponents have been protesting in Washington and Texas. On Capitol Hill, support appears to be building. A bipartisan group of senators is urging Obama to approve the pipeline quickly.

After Obama rejected the initial proposal in January, the pipeline's route was adjusted to satisfy some environmental concerns.