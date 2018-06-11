Preventing Cancer Together

Ray Sherman isn't a big fan of heading to the doctor, but he does know that the cancer screening is important to his health.

"There is a little history of cancer in my family, and this is a great opportunity to come out and see if I have any problems that I need to work on," Sherman said.

The group is learning ways they can try to prevent cancer in the first place.

"People really don't think about preventing it but the most important thing about preventing cancer are diet and exercise and eating right, and it makes a tremendous difference in your risk of getting cancer," Dr. Joseph Muscato said.

Muscato of the Missouri Cancer Associates said those changes to diet and exercise habits are hard to sell.

"It's cheap, relatively easy but hard for people in our society to do," Muscato said.

Sherman takes those suggestions to heart.

"Becoming older it's a little bit harder to diet now than it used to be. So, we have to diet and work out and just try to watch ourselves and when something comes up, we try to take care of it," Sherman said.

By taking hold of his healthy lifestyle, Sherman knows he'll keep laughing.

"Health and happiness, and love and laughter that is our motto. I've been married 33 years she's my best friend and we're very happy and things are going good," Sherman said.

Cancer is generally viewed as complicated, but doctors agree there are many things you can do right now to prevent cancer and live a healthier lifestyle.

The Siteman Cancer Center has a list of eight ways to reduce the risk of cancer.Start by eating healthy. Choose fruits and vegetables as well as low fat foods. That helps you achieve another one of the eight, maintaining a healthy weight. It's also important to include regular exercise in your diet. Stop smoking, only drink alcohol in moderation and get screening tests.